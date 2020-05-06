Letter: Virus deaths Compared

A letter writer in the April 23 issue said that Democrats didn’t make a big deal of virus pandemics during a Democratic presidency and they are overreacting to this one to gain political points. However, the strict measures put out by local and federal governments and the high media coverage are more warranted for this virus based on the speed of its spread and the number of deaths in the US compared to the other viruses the writer mentioned. In only about 3 months, Coronavirus deaths in the US, as of April 24, are over 50,000. The H1N1 virus had 12,469 deaths between April 2009 and April 2010. The FDA approved a vaccine for it in September 2009. The Ebola virus killed 2 people in the US in 2014.
Jean Barkley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
