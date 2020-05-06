Letter: Virus deaths Compared
View Comments

Letter: Virus deaths Compared

A letter writer in the April 23 issue said that Democrats didn’t make a big deal of virus pandemics during a Democratic presidency and they are overreacting to this one to gain political points. However, the strict measures put out by local and federal governments and the high media coverage are more warranted for this virus based on the speed of its spread and the number of deaths in the US compared to the other viruses the writer mentioned. In only about 3 months, Coronavirus deaths in the US, as of April 24, are over 50,000. The H1N1 virus had 12,469 deaths between April 2009 and April 2010. The FDA approved a vaccine for it in September 2009. The Ebola virus killed 2 people in the US in 2014.

Jean Barkley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News