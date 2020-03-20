Letter: virus life changes in the UNITED 'STATES

It seems to me the lack of leadership and the incompetence in the White House will harm many people over time even cause death. I think if they had any competence a specialized team of experts from all phases of life would be hard at work planning and figuring out how to make a new system of existence would work in the nation.
we already see grocery stores trying to keep up with crowds of worried citizens scares by the unknown in front of them, I think of maybe how rationing might be a good idea now and scheduling of shopping on odd or even days depending on ones license number. Or separating worried shoppers by assigning days of the week for shopping to people based on groups of letters I their names like abc on Monday , def on Tuesday and separation of shoppers over the week. No thinking leadership.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.