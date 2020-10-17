 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Virus of Hate
View Comments

Letter: Virus of Hate

Some letters complain about hate directed at Donald Trump. Besides covid, this country faces moral viruses of hate and ignorance, both spread by Trump.

No President in our history so embodies hate as he does. His road to the White House was based on hate-based conspiracy theories about President Obama and Mexican immigrants, and then Hillary Clinton. All critics suffer his tirades of hate, especially news organizations that seek the truth. But he is reluctant to repudiate the enthusiastic support from domestic hate groups such as Neo-Nazis, the KKK, and the Proud Boys. Hate is a fundamental component of his persona and policy. He hires staff with direct ties to hate-based white nationalist organizations.

Trump also orchestrates the plague of denial of data and facts from medicine, science, and technology. We now have a political movement based around purposeful, selective denial of the truth.

How does pervasive hate and ignorance make America great?

Vance Holliday

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News