Letter: Virus of Hate

Some letters complain about hate directed at Donald Trump. Besides covid, this country faces moral viruses of hate and ignorance, both spread by Trump.
No President in our history so embodies hate as he does. His road to the White House was based on hate-based conspiracy theories about President Obama and Mexican immigrants, and then Hillary Clinton. All critics suffer his tirades of hate, especially news organizations that seek the truth. But he is reluctant to repudiate the enthusiastic support from domestic hate groups such as Neo-Nazis, the KKK, and the Proud Boys. Hate is a fundamental component of his persona and policy. He hires staff with direct ties to hate-based white nationalist organizations.
Trump also orchestrates the plague of denial of data and facts from medicine, science, and technology. We now have a political movement based around purposeful, selective denial of the truth.
How does pervasive hate and ignorance make America great?
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!