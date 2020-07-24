Letter: Virus protection

WEAR THE BLOODY MASK. I don't care if you call the virus which is killing our friends COVID or George. A virus is killing huge numbers of people in this country and scientists say we could wipe it out if we all wore masks. What is so hard to comprehend? Yes, some people have had the virus and gotten through it. BUT, a large number of people, young and old have and will have long lasting effects. Death is NOT an election issue. Continued suffering is NOT an election issue. Intelligent response to this threat could make the virus a bad memory. Scientists say that if we will just make a small sacrifice now and wear a mask, we will stop the virus. Don't we owe that to our friends, family, and countrymen?
Cynthia Schiesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
