Letter: Virus relief bill, McConnell
Letter: Virus relief bill, McConnell

In reference to your Oct. 14th front page, "McConnell says first order of business on Senate return is GOP virus relief bill". Where has he been for the last 3 months as Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats passed a bill in the House that would have helped millions of Americans with relief.? McConnell blocked the relief to the American People because he did not want to give relief the cities, counties, and states.

Look at the calculating of relief. Now, that the election is at hand, now McConnell is finally ready to give the American People some relief. Too little, too late. I know the American People are too smart and see through McConnell's self serving, partisan politics putting party of the rich before the good of the United States.. Shame on him and those who begrudge helping out their fellow Americans, cities, counties, states and schools.

Saúl Ostroff

Midtown

