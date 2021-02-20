Letter: virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility, op.ed. to Star, February 16, 2021

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility."
The author sarcastically calls businessmen and women “The Important People,” claims they are guilty of “cockiness and pomposity,” and don’t care about the “less fortunate” people of the world. They should be humble, he says, on seeing how a tiny virus has shut down most of their businesses. (It’s politicians that have shut down businesses, but that’s another topic.)
The fact is, businessmen and women truly are the important people. They are the ones who create the wealth that benefits not just themselves, but everyone in society, including the less fortunate. Pride should be the virtue they embrace–a virtue they have earned.
Jim Douthit, Retired teacher
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.