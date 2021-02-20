 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility, op.ed. to Star, February 16, 2021
View Comments

Letter: virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility, op.ed. to Star, February 16, 2021

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility."

The author sarcastically calls businessmen and women “The Important People,” claims they are guilty of “cockiness and pomposity,” and don’t care about the “less fortunate” people of the world. They should be humble, he says, on seeing how a tiny virus has shut down most of their businesses. (It’s politicians that have shut down businesses, but that’s another topic.)

The fact is, businessmen and women truly are the important people. They are the ones who create the wealth that benefits not just themselves, but everyone in society, including the less fortunate. Pride should be the virtue they embrace–a virtue they have earned.

Jim Douthit, Retired teacher

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News