Letter: Virus Vaccine

My spirit was uplifted when I read about the virus vaccine which, if first results prove accurate, could have a success rate of 90%. I wonder if the discovery and subsequent announcement to the nation is a coincidence coming just one week after the elections. Or could the news have been delayed as a result of a nefarious act to tilt the results of the elections. Remember that Trump promised a workable vaccine by election day.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
