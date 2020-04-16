Letter: Virus
Letter: Virus

I have a comment to all those that are in a hurry to get back to work. My story is about when I worked as an auto tech here in Tucson for forty years I had no sick leave, so one day I was feeling bad but instead of staying home for a couple days I went to work and then got really sick and had to stay off for two weeks. My story is wait until we are better to rush back to work and make the situation even worse so you are off even longer as I did.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

