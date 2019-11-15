Recently a situation has come to my attention that is an embarrassment to all citizens of the United States. A young post-doctoral student working under a faculty supervisor in the geosciences at the University of Calgary was denied entry to the United States as she was about to board a flight to a week-long conference at the University of Arizona, Tucson, in conjunction with the NASA grant for its international project, Osiris Rex. She had gone through all the necessary channels to obtain a visa; however, because she is Sudanese, her legitimate visa was arbitrarily denied by US Immigration officials at the last minute. Clearly this young researcher poses no threat to the citizens of the United States. Rather, her work contributes to a major international commitment to the study of near-Earth astroids. The unwarranted prejudices of this administration claim another innocent victim and embarrass us all.
Paula Walter
Midtown
