Picture this, the scene is the Oval Office: Russian Foreign Minister: "Comrade Donald, Vladimir is very pleased that you almost got away with the Ukraine thing. Too bad you had to give them the money for defense though. And he is pleased with your Federation Council, I mean Senate. Our Comrades there are doing a good job defending you. Now this is what Vlad would like for you to do......."
The second visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to the Oval Office is a slap in the face to Ukraine's president Zelensky. President Trump is showing him that he is displeased that he did not support his claim of no "quid pro quo" so it will be a long time, if ever, before he is invited to the Oval Office. Meanwhile, Ukraine has lost the support of America and Putin is very happy, and Europe not so much.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.