Letter: Visual Impairment

From recent debates, a primary take-away is that a key factor as to the elect-ability of office contenders is no longer separated by the diversity of one’s ideology or personal policy positions; but the appearance of their skin color. It’s the quintessence of our modern day identity politics. Why is that? Many politicians would prefer that you check the box or pull the lever motivated by a sense of emotion rather than a sense of reason. The probability is that by relying on this form of visual impairment will encourage decisions to be based on feelings, the less we’ll reap the benefits of civil discourse. In times past, picture again this January 20th Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr. expressing “the hope that someday his four little children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” The message seems clear.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.