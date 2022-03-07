Letter: Vlad the Invader

Putin is using the same pretense to invade Ukraine that Saddam Hussein used to invade Kuwait: that both nations being assaulted were historically part of the invaders’ territory. President H.W. Bush didn’t fall for this gibberish and neither has President Biden. And, neither is the rest of the world – including the Russian people. The only exceptions are a small loud-mouth group of would-be dictators led by Trump and Putin fanboys on Fox news.
Putin was sort of elected President by Russian voters (easy when opponents are jailed and murdered). It is way past time for him to be removed giving Russia for the first time in centuries an opportunity to be free.
As the saying goes, “be careful what you wish for”. Even more so, “be careful who you vote for.” Potential American dictators are on full display. Like Putin and his American counterparts, when you vote for them, you are the wind beneath their wings. Afterwards, you are simply the dirt beneath their feet.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.