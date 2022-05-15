Letter: Vladimir was elected:

Vladimir Putin, one charismatic but dishonest man, believed and adored by most Russians but recognized abroad for what he is, has created a calamity. It says something about the need for honesty and integrity in our elected officials. Let's look for that as we vote; let's look for good people, not just someone who votes for what I want for "me" or someone who always votes my party line. Let's get someone closer to the middle, who works for everyone, and, above all, has a history of honesty.