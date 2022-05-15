 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vladimir was elected:

  • Comments

Vladimir Putin, one charismatic but dishonest man, believed and adored by most Russians but recognized abroad for what he is, has created a calamity. It says something about the need for honesty and integrity in our elected officials. Let's look for that as we vote; let's look for good people, not just someone who votes for what I want for "me" or someone who always votes my party line. Let's get someone closer to the middle, who works for everyone, and, above all, has a history of honesty.

Charles See

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: 15 week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of thi…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News