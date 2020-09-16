 Skip to main content
Letter: Voice of an American Veteran
I served in the Air Force for 30 years and am a decorated Vietnam War veteran. During my military career I grieved the deaths of peers and have worked in the Pentagon.

The Atlantic recently reported the President called thousands of our fallen military “losers” and “suckers.” My friend and fellow flight nurse heroically crewed a C5-A aircraft that crashed, taking her life. She was not a loser, nor a sucker.

In a recent news conference the President stated top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars to keep defense contractors happy. As Commander in Chief, the President is top boss of the Department of Defense. Is he one of these he describes?

The Commander in Chief has the nuclear codes to launch warheads on-demand. I pray he would not “push the button” if he felt his image might be tarnished for using diplomacy rather than force. Think about that with the looming presidential election.

I urge you, vote!

Colonel Patricia Campbell Kowal, USAF, Retired

Patricia Kowal

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

