Letter: Voices of Concern for mRNA
I feel that there is not enough discussion of legitimate concerns about the covid vaccine. I understand that the mRNA type of vaccine has never been used before and that the safety trials were only a month or two long. These sorts of concerns were reflected in Dr. Hamish Duncan's letter to the British Medical Journal in which he wrote "sleepwalking into what is essentially a massive prospective cohort study seems a cavalier approach." Dr. William Hasseltine wrote in the Washington Post "are we really willing to conclude a drug is safe based on the health outcomes of so few?" I think there are not enough of these voices being heard right now.

Michael Swanson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

