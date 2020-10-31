Letter: Vortex of Evil

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” ― Edmund Burke.
A vortex of evil has swept over this country. This vortex destroys relationships never to be the same again. It has changed the way we look at one another. It has increased fear and suspicion. Groups and clubs that once peacefully coexist have now cracked at the seams along political lines. People that don’t even know each other speak to each other with bitterness, disrespect, and suspicion. Our once great country has become greatly sick.
The center of this vortex of evil is Donald Trump. Everything he touches is destroyed whether it is his three marriages, his businesses that went bankrupt, the economy, social harmony, the planet by way of global warming, his business associates, his revolving door cabinet, death and destruction by way of a criminally inept COVID-19 response, the 26 women that accused him of sexual abuse, or our once great country.
Vote!!!
Dr. Daniel Bergher
Northwest side
