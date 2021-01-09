Letter: vote against electors

Four Republican Congressmen from Arizona voted against recognizing duly chosen Presidential electors from their own state: Rep Andy Biggs, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep David Schweikert and Rep Debbie Lesko. This is astonishing because these US Representatives were elected this past November under the very same Arizona laws, overseen by the very same Arizona officials both local and state, as those governing the Presidential election. If they are sincere, these Congressmen should resign from office. They don't want to be the product of a fraudulent election conducted by the State of Arizona do they?
Susan Blaney
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.