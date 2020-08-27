Letter: Vote and be counted!

How astonishing is it that the President of the US would interfere in the upcoming election by influencing the Postmaster General to slowdown the mail, including our ballots!! Our President even admits to this in an effort to prevent mail-in voting, which he himself does. Arizona mail-in ballots have always been safe and secure, as affirmed by Governor Ducey, and this practice is particularly important in the time of Covid. I encourage everyone who can to deliver your ballot to a drop-off location designated by our Registrar to ensure that your vote is counted and that our democratic process continues. The President should be held accountable for his interference by being soundly defeated in November!
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
