Letter: Vote Biden/Harris if you want to see another flood of illegal immigrants
President Trump has essentially halted illegal immigration. Think back one year to the chaos along the southwest border. Almost 1 million illegal immigrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol entering the country. Most were from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Remember the caravans, the unprecedented groups of 100 of more, the unaccompanied minors, the over crowded detention centers, the over $300,000 in costs to Pima County housing them? Tens of thousands applied for asylum and were released into the public. All of that has stopped because of President Trump, with no help from Democrats in Congress or liberal sympathetic federal judges. Trump initiated the Mexico Protocols for asylum seekers and negotiated asylum protocols with Central American leaders. And he is building the wall. Hundreds of thousands of Central Americans are patiently waiting for Biden/Harris to be elected, knowing they will reverse Trump's immigration enforcement policies, halt the border wall construction, and provide citizenship to millions illegally here. All incentives for the border chaos, during Covid19, to return.

Frederick Summers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

