Letter: Vote by mail

Thanks to the U.S. Postal Service and the Pima County Recorder for a safe, secure, and efficient vote by mail process. I received my ballot Thursday 10/8/20 and returned it, via the U.S. mail, the following day. The Recorder's office web site noted receipt and verification of my ballot on Wednesday 10/14/20. Five days, including a holiday weekend, to mail and have my ballot processed is exceptional. Vote early!
Scott Beach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
