Letter: Vote Democrat to save our country

I’m a voter who used to think that the best election was one in which you could favor one candidate without fearing the roof would fall in if the other were elected. That’s no longer the case in the United States or in Arizona. The Republican party is enslaved by a minority fearful that America will continue to become diverse and inclusive, with opportunities for all. Afraid of the truth, and instead swallowing a Big Lie, the GOP would turn back the years on individual and group rights.