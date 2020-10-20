Letter: Vote Early for Biden, Kelly and Democrats

Arizonans have a great opportunity to send an early message to the Country and the World. Because we have had early voting for many years our system is efficient. Early ballot counting starts 14 days before the election with results announced after polls are closed. Winners could be known fairly soon depending on how close the vote is.
Based on recent polls, opinion pieces and letters, most of us, even many Republicans, are fed up with Trump, his administration and his enablers. We want Joe Biden in the White House, Mark Kelly in the Senate and Democrats in the House of Representatives and the State Legislature to set our Country and State right.
If you agree, please vote early. If we can deliver the landslide victory those candidates deserve, the Arizona decision can be announced election night or soon afterwards. Let’s let the World know the decency and humanity we Arizonans stand for.
Philip Tygiel
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
