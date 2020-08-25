Letter: Vote Early If You Want It Counted

This November 3rd election will be most significant of our lifetime. Don't you want to have your vote counted?
News about the US Postal Service potential slow-down of delivery and removal of high-speed mail sorting machines across the country indicates that even mail-in is threatened.
The most effective way to ensure that your vote counts is to register to vote, sign up for early voting, getting an early ballot in the mail, filling it out right away and either mail it in via the Post Office or drop it off at one of the early voting sites.
This avoids the long lines on Election Day as well as safeguards your health during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website to start or continue the process of voting and to check your status.
There is a list of early drop-off sites available from the Recorder's Office web site. Please vote. Every vote matters. Our country depends on your vote.
John Wood
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
