 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote Early If You Want It Counted
View Comments

Letter: Vote Early If You Want It Counted

This November 3rd election will be most significant of our lifetime. Don't you want to have your vote counted?

News about the US Postal Service potential slow-down of delivery and removal of high-speed mail sorting machines across the country indicates that even mail-in is threatened.

The most effective way to ensure that your vote counts is to register to vote, sign up for early voting, getting an early ballot in the mail, filling it out right away and either mail it in via the Post Office or drop it off at one of the early voting sites.

This avoids the long lines on Election Day as well as safeguards your health during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the Pima County Recorder's Office website to start or continue the process of voting and to check your status.

There is a list of early drop-off sites available from the Recorder's Office web site. Please vote. Every vote matters. Our country depends on your vote.

John Wood

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News