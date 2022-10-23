Letter: Vote even if a struggle

I don't know about you but becoming slightly disabled before completing one's Mail-in Ballot was a challenge. I was rear-ended Saturday (the15th) which fractured a bone in my dominant writing hand. This could happen to anyone. I was planning on voting Sunday and mailing my ballot on Monday.

Some observations:

1. Why can't we "X" those tiny bubbles and send a doctor's note?

2. A person with early macular degeneration will also find coloring within the lines difficult.

3. There has to be a better way for older adults to vote!

4. What do permanently disabled people do? I fully empathize!

It was a real struggle to use only 2 fingers on my splinted hand and fill out those crazy small bubbles. One suggestion: make them larger!

It took me longer than usual but Mission Accomplished. My ballot was mailed Monday!

If I did it, anyone can! Please vote!

Paula Palotay

Marana