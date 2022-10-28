Letter: Vote for Bidenomics?

Per RealClearPolitics 66% of Americans think the US is headed in the wrong direction and 27% think's on the right track, so why vote to continue this trend by electing candidates that support this administration’s policies? Biden Democrats’ policies of the past two years have targeted the climate, climate-related infrastructure outlays, increased transfer payments and student-debt write-offs. These policies led to inflation and higher taxes, and none have boosted US post-pandemic economic potential. These policies fostered inflation, the greatest threat to low and middle income Americans. Abortion issues can be/will be resolved by state legislatures or citizen initiatives, not by the US Congress. Defunding of Medicare and Social Security by Republicans is a multigenerational Democratic campaign scare tactic. Money spent on innovation/new inventions will combat long-term climate change more effectively than solar panels, windmills and EVs with their 25-year lifespans.