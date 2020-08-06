You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Vote for capitalism. Vote Joe
Letter: Vote for capitalism. Vote Joe

Re: the Aug. 4 letter "Socialism vs. capitalism will be on Nov. ballots."

In response to the letter-writter of Tuesday's edition who tried to frame the 2020 election as a stark choice between capitalism and socialism...

Nice job! You tried hard to make a case for Trump without actually mentioning his name... which is the ONLY way you can make a case for him these days :)

But here's the thing. After 4 years of Joe Biden, I guarantee you America will still be a capitalist nation. A better protected, fairer, capitalist nation.

Four more years of the utter incompetence of Donald Trump? We'll have a revolution before 2024. Because the American people are fed up with Trump. And who knows what an actual revolution might bring?

Vote for capitalism. Vote for Joe.

Geoffrey Baker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

