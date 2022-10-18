Letter: Vote for democracy and dignity

Rising gas price raises production and distribution costs of all commodities, thus (like other market quirks) feeds inflation. The likelihood of a recession brings fear. Must these threats with painful consequences dictate our votes? OPEC, currently led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, two enemies of democracy, controls oil production, hence the pump price. Must we surrender to foreign dictators? Between the 1929 Great Depression that lasted less than 4 years and the 2007 Great Recession that lasted less than 2 years, we had the 1937, 1973 and 1980 recessions, each less than 2 years. Like before we can survive recessions and thrive thereafter.