Letter: Vote for honesty and mercy

Voting is basic to democracy as breathing is to life. I vote earnestly because it is forbidden in China, my birthplace. My choice of candidates and approval of propositions must be consistent with my core values and my understanding of the world around me. I, a Christian, a physicist, and an immigrant, all by choice, take living on a life-sustaining Earth of utmost value for all creatures on this planet, our only home. Without a supportive ecosystem, life is doomed; without human mutual caring, we’ll destroy ourselves. Therefore, I choose candidates who respect facts in the physical world as well as in human affairs and treat other human beings, regardless of race, gender, religion, or social status, as equals with compassion; and approve propositions that promote equality, freedom, and justice for all. Sadly, no Republican candidates fit my bill; and only Propositions 209, 210, 211,308, and 310 meet my approval. God have mercy!

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

