Letter: Vote for integrity

Breaking news!!! Republicans can stash their smelling salts!!! President Biden did NOT call all Republicans “fascists.” The only Republicans he called out are MAGAs who continue pushing misinformation regarding the 2020 election. If you still support a man who bullied his way through debates, lied a documented 30,000+ times while in office, incited a riot on our Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s 246-year history and stole classified documents that may well have gotten people killed; no further discussion required. There’s no point. But the majority of Republicans are strong, compassionate citizens, with solid values that Trump in no way represents. Please. When you vote this November, let integrity, honesty, inclusiveness and fair play guide you.