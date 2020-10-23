 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Kelly
I met Martha McSally at a luncheon when she first ran for the House of Representatives. We had a brief conversation and she told me that if she were elected, she would always try to do what was right for the people she represented. She was young, a retired Air Force pilot, and she seemed quite sincere about what she would do.

Now, I don’t see her living up to her promise to do her best for those whom she represents. Today she is a strong follower of President Trump.

I definitely do not want to see her elected to the Senate. Mark Kelly is a much better choice. Please vote for him.

Joyce Steiner

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

