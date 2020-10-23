Letter: Vote for Kelly

I met Martha McSally at a luncheon when she first ran for the House of Representatives. We had a brief conversation and she told me that if she were elected, she would always try to do what was right for the people she represented. She was young, a retired Air Force pilot, and she seemed quite sincere about what she would do.
Now, I don’t see her living up to her promise to do her best for those whom she represents. Today she is a strong follower of President Trump.
I definitely do not want to see her elected to the Senate. Mark Kelly is a much better choice. Please vote for him.
Joyce Steiner
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
