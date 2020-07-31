Letter: Vote for Trump if You Can

Trump spends a lot of time speculating on the specifics of the upcoming presidential election. He rejects voting by mail and casts doubt on the legitimacy of any election format alterations that would make voting easier for all US residents in the context of the current pandemia.
Rather than exercise his influence to assure that the election is accessible for all Americans, regardless of outcome, and voting is made easy and reliable, which he could certainly sponsor if he were interested in the greater good, he instead cites self-serving excuses that serve his purpose...the exclusion of those likely not to favor him in their vote. Including but not limited to the damping of the USPS.
Too bad he doesn't put any thought into understanding and supporting the whole population and their needs.
Predictable, despicable, reprehensible. Trump.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!