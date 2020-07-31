You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for Trump if You Can
View Comments

Letter: Vote for Trump if You Can

Trump spends a lot of time speculating on the specifics of the upcoming presidential election. He rejects voting by mail and casts doubt on the legitimacy of any election format alterations that would make voting easier for all US residents in the context of the current pandemia.

Rather than exercise his influence to assure that the election is accessible for all Americans, regardless of outcome, and voting is made easy and reliable, which he could certainly sponsor if he were interested in the greater good, he instead cites self-serving excuses that serve his purpose...the exclusion of those likely not to favor him in their vote. Including but not limited to the damping of the USPS.

Too bad he doesn't put any thought into understanding and supporting the whole population and their needs.

Predictable, despicable, reprehensible. Trump.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News