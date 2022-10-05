Letter: Vote for trump

Vote for trump if you: approve of a person who has been convicted of stealing from his own charity, ran a real estate school scam, patronized and bribed a prostitute during his campaign and forced his attorney to take the fall just after his wife had given birth, asked Russia for help in his campaign, ran his own business while President, begged/ threatened Georgia Secretary of State, and others, to find thousands of non-existent votes for him, made off with Top Security material claiming he could declassify telepathically, ditto hundred +/- boxes of papers belonging to the United States, simultaneously committing tax and bank fraud for years AND joining Q anon And threatening mayhem should he be indicted for some or all of the above, and twice impeached…