Letter: Vote for what you believe, NOT for what you were told

The Republican Party, an organization of lies, fantasies, illusions, is still attempting to make people believe that the 2020 election was stolen. Rather than govern and compromise, they are still getting paid to support the "Failure of 2016-20" verbally and dispose of anyone who disagrees with, contradicts, or fails to kiss the loser president's ring.
The fact is 70 percent of Republicans vociferously support resurrecting this false deity. Luckily, those who consider themselves Republicans are only 25 percent of the country (translating to 17.5 percent of the voters), Democrats are 31 percent - Independents are 41 percent.
America can end the pain of watching our country's intelligence deteriorate to a level of incompetence by voting for your interests, not for whatever you were told. The odds are good. Talking louder and pontificating, making angry faces, waving arms and fists does not prove they're right.
They are distracting you, making you feel weak, inadequate, so they can bring their goal - abolishing democracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
