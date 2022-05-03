Letter: Vote for....?

When I fill out my early mail-in ballot, I NOW rarely vote party or issues. I VOTE FOR CHARACTER. Truth! Honor! Integrity! Respect! Courage! Compassion! Empathy! Love! The Golden Rule. Individuals possessing true character will not lead our country astray, only possibly in a different inclusive direction that over time and administrations will continue to stitch that patchwork quilt of democracy together in ever increasing rows of strength, beauty, warmth, comfort and acceptance. Diversity, in ALL its forms, is the foundational strength of a true and inclusive democracy. During my 20 year Air Force career I flew the A10 "Warthog" Thunderbolt II in Europe and Asia and here at Davis-Monthan during the then Cold War era demonstrating the strength of UNITY; Unity in purpose and ideals and character that will always allow us to STAND UP to any challenge and any enemy, foreign or domestic.