 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for....?

  • Comments

Re: the April 27 letter "DeSantis is GOP's best shot in 2024."

To the Letter writer and fellow Tucsonans, Arizonans and Americans,

When I fill out my early mail-in ballot, I NOW rarely vote party or issues. I VOTE FOR CHARACTER. Truth! Honor! Integrity! Respect! Courage! Compassion! Empathy! Love! The Golden Rule. Individuals possessing true character will not lead our country astray, only possibly in a different inclusive direction that over time and administrations will continue to stitch that patchwork quilt of democracy together in ever increasing rows of strength, beauty, warmth, comfort and acceptance. Diversity, in ALL its forms, is the foundational strength of a true and inclusive democracy. During my 20 year Air Force career I flew the A10 "Warthog" Thunderbolt II in Europe and Asia and here at Davis-Monthan during the then Cold War era demonstrating the strength of UNITY; Unity in purpose and ideals and character that will always allow us to STAND UP to any challenge and any enemy, foreign or domestic.

Phil "Bulldog" Bentley

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeSantis not Trump in 2024

I wanted to thank all the Democrat lead investigations of former President Trump. There is the January 6 Select "Get Trump" Committee investig…

Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News