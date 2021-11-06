 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote GOP if You Like the Climate Crisis
Letter: Vote GOP if You Like the Climate Crisis

It seems remarkable to me that Arizonans keep voting for and supporting Republican office holders. The majority of people in this state know that climate change is real. Like all of us, they complain about the rising temperatures and fret about the drought, and the wildfires they cause. Yet they continue to put people in office who ignore this issue.

We need to switch to renewable sources of power. We need to stop giving our precious water away to large agribusinesses that turn around and export their products overseas. In short, we need to elect representatives who can see beyond today and who care about something beyond their own stock portfolios.

Rick Bramhall

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

