Letter: Vote, Just Vote
Seems our president accidentally let the truth slip out of his mouth the other day. He said, in essence, that if we have nationwide voting by mail (a sane and safe way to vote during a pandemic) that turnout would be so high that no republican would ever get elected again. Let that sink in- republicans understand that the only way they can stay in power is by undermining the will of the majority of this country's citizens.

Sick of this kind of garbage? Then vote. Vote, vote ,vote. If your vote didn't matter, the GOP wouldn't be so determined to keep you from doing it.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

