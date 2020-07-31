Letter: Vote like America's existence depended on it

I keep reading these Star letters "Vote like your life depended on it", meaning vote Democrat. Well, I say vote like America's existence depended on it! The Democrat party, as exampled by yesterday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with USAG Barr, is now the party of condoning intimidation, violence, destruction, arson, and physical attacks on police officers. Democrats on the House Judiciary committee had a chance to condemn and denounce it all yesterday and they refused. The Democrat news media has largely not denounced the destruction and chaos either, minimizing their coverage of it. And Joe Biden has only given lip service to opposing it so as not to alienate his catatonic angry and hate filled base. Add to this their extreme Progressive legislative and policy agenda and it amounts to a destruction of our economy and poses a threat to the existence of America! If you want to normalize and continue this insane violence and destruction in America then vote for Democrats Joe Biden, Mark Kelly, Grijalva, O'Halleran and Kirkpatrick!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
