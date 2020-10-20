 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote Like Our Democracy Depends On It
I never realized how much I love my country. I have taken the United States and its democracy for granted. Trump has put such a dark cloud over the democratic process: maligning the U.S. post office, repeating false information about his opponent that he received from Russia via Guliani, encouraging voter suppression and refusing to state that he will leave office if he loses. Even if Vice President Biden wins, it will be difficult to celebrate the victory due to so much uncertainty of what Trump might do before January 20, 2021.

The only thing that is more terrifying is, if Trump gets reelected. So we do the only thing we can do.......Vote like our democracy depends on it.

Susan Jones

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

