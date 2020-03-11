Letter: Vote like you lives depend on it

Bernie Sanders may not be the ideal candidate to lead ‘a revolution’. But after 20 years of globalization and ‘free trade’, four years of Donald Trump and now the Coronavirus, if you don’t think we need a ‘revolution’ you haven’t been paying attention. The immediate threat is Coronavirus, magnified many times over by the money worship and free market ideology of those who now run the American health care system. Next comes global warming and climate change. Even if your children survive the Coronavirus it is increasingly likely they won’t survive climate change. Again, the root of the problem is money worship, i.e. the desire to protect the profitability of the industries producing most of the CO2 cooking the planet.
But nothing is going to change without ‘a revolution’ in the political and economic systems that have produced the likes of Trump, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. When you next vote, vote as if your families’ lives depended on it. Because they do.
Steven Lesh
East side
