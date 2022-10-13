Letter: Vote no on fantasy

Look, we can’t have a government, at the state, federal or local level based on fantasy. Anyone selling their vision using fantasy should be resoundingly defeated. The fantasy of a stolen election completely discredits, Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh - and many other Republicans. The fantasy that using 7th century technology - the first border wall - will solve a variety of nuanced administrative problems - chiefly how to process the asylum requests of a large, and growing, population of the desperate coming from around the world - is similarly a disqualifier for Masters and Ciscomani. If we don't reject fantasy at the voting booth we will have a government, quite literally, operating based on fake news. There are more important things to spend our communal tax dollars on.