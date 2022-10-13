 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote no on fantasy

  • Comments

Look, we can’t have a government, at the state, federal or local level based on fantasy. Anyone selling their vision using fantasy should be resoundingly defeated. The fantasy of a stolen election completely discredits, Lake, Finchem and Hamadeh - and many other Republicans. The fantasy that using 7th century technology - the first border wall - will solve a variety of nuanced administrative problems - chiefly how to process the asylum requests of a large, and growing, population of the desperate coming from around the world - is similarly a disqualifier for Masters and Ciscomani. If we don't reject fantasy at the voting booth we will have a government, quite literally, operating based on fake news. There are more important things to spend our communal tax dollars on.

Ted Ranney

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News