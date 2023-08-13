In 2015, Senator Jim Inhofe, from Oklahoma, brought a snowball to the Senate floor and asked his colleagues “Do you know what this is?” He then said, “Mr. President, catch this,” and threw it. This was his way of proving climate change was a “hoax.” Most Republican Senators shared the same view. After seeing this stunt on TV, I sent him an email, asking him to throw snowballs to Tucson. At the time, Inhofe was the chairman of the Senate Environment Committee. He was one of the most vocal deniers of climate change.