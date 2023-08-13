In 2015, Senator Jim Inhofe, from Oklahoma, brought a snowball to the Senate floor and asked his colleagues “Do you know what this is?” He then said, “Mr. President, catch this,” and threw it. This was his way of proving climate change was a “hoax.” Most Republican Senators shared the same view. After seeing this stunt on TV, I sent him an email, asking him to throw snowballs to Tucson. At the time, Inhofe was the chairman of the Senate Environment Committee. He was one of the most vocal deniers of climate change.
Inhofe’s childish stunt took place eight years ago. Scientists have been warning us about climate change for decades. However, many of our Republicans in Congress have refused to accept the overwhelming evidence that Earth is getting warming. Today, almost all climate scientists agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change.
Let’s vote out all the ignorant ones in Congress and vote in Real Leaders that will actually address climate change as top priority.
Robert Ferguson
Sahuarita
