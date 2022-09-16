Letter: Vote Republican to stop the Democrats' leftist agenda

VP Kamala Harris has said that if Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives and pick up two more seats in the Senate that the first order of business there would be getting rid of the long standing filibuster. Then, only a simple majority vote of 51 would be needed to pass their far left legislation, much of it already passed in the House. It would include banning semi-automatic rifles and high capacity magazines, turning non complying current owners, who bought them legally, into criminals. Radically changing SCOTUS by expanding the number of Justices adding more liberals to protect their agenda. Bestowing citizenship to over 11+ million illegally in the country. Codifying abortion on demand into the third trimester. Passing their multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better tax and spend legislation further increasing inflation, depressing the economy and adding trillions to the deficit. Fully implementing AOC's radical Green Deal. Just about anything on the Democrat's leftist agenda will be passed. Vote Republican to save America from it.