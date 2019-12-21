Letter: Vote to Impeach
View Comments

Letter: Vote to Impeach

Our country is at a crucial point. What's happening can't simply be regarded as partisan politics. I ask that Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema take seriously the erosion of our values, integrity and respect for the US in the world as they decide their vote. Under Donald Trump our country is unrecognizable. His leadership or lack of, his disregard for National security, human dignity and the rule of law are egregious.  His disrespect of Congress regardless of party is a breach with the design of our three party system. I urge Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema to vote to Impeach and Remove him from office. Our country is depending on my elected officials to exercise their oath and defend our democracy.

Lynden Kidd

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News