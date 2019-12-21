Letter: Vote to Impeach

Our country is at a crucial point. What's happening can't simply be regarded as partisan politics. I ask that Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema take seriously the erosion of our values, integrity and respect for the US in the world as they decide their vote. Under Donald Trump our country is unrecognizable. His leadership or lack of, his disregard for National security, human dignity and the rule of law are egregious. His disrespect of Congress regardless of party is a breach with the design of our three party system. I urge Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema to vote to Impeach and Remove him from office. Our country is depending on my elected officials to exercise their oath and defend our democracy.
Lynden Kidd
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.