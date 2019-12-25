Letter: Vote To Remove Donald Trump
This is yet another request that as their constituent in Arizona, I implore Senator Martha McSally and Senator Kyrsten Sinema to vote for Impeachment of Donald J. Trump. He is unfit for office and is a criminal who sought foreign interference to aid himself in the upcoming election in 2020.

Donald Trump is a grifter and a criminal. He has made America a laughing stock. The only way to make America great again is to remove this Russian asset and protect our Democracy. The way Senators McSally and Sinema vote will most certainly influence the way I vote when they are up for election next.

Kelley Ireland

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

