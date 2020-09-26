Letter: Vote to survive

Joe Biden may not be your first choice as an alternative to the disastrous presidency of Donald Trump. He wasn’t mine. But if you don’t believe ANY alternative would be better than another four years of Trump, you and your vote are a mortal threat to the survival of the country you profess to love.
If you don’t believe that, just look at the growing numbers of dead and disabled felled by a pandemic Trump allowed to get out of control because he didn’t want to alarm the country. Look at the forests now burning up and down the West Coast, at the sky above you filled with smoke from their incineration. Or just drive up Mt. Lemmon.
You may be disappointed the Democratic Party didn’t offer a more viable candidate just as you may have been angered by its forcing you to choose between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. Work for better choices from both parties in 2024. Until then, vote to survive.
Steven Lesh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
