I have to chuckle when Conservatives describe Liberals as ‘woke,’ intending to be derogatory. If you are not ‘woke,’ then you must be asleep—asleep to reality and individual rights.

Walgreens seems to be asleep now that it has decided to stop dispensing the abortion pill mifepristone in twenty red states. Mifepristone has been a legal, FDA-approved drug for 23 years and Walgreens should provide it to their customers as a pharmacy! The attorneys general in these red states bullied Walgreens with threats. This is clearly more government overreach, which Conservatives used to cry against constantly.

I am disappointed that Walgreens caved into pressure. In turn, my family and I expressed our dismay by transferring our prescriptions elsewhere. I encourage you to vote with your dollar as well!

Sandy Caster

Oro Valley