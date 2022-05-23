Letter: Vote!!!

Hello reader! My name is Caleb Rasor, and I am a sophomore at BASIS Oro Valley. In just a few short months, the 2022 midterm elections will be held in Arizona and around the country. Regardless of your party affiliation, I ask that you do one thing – VOTE!

Unfortunately, since there is no presidential ticket for midterm elections, they are overlooked by many Americans. In fact, midterms draw awful turnout. According to US Elections Project data, average midterm voter turnout over the past 50 years has been just 41%. Although I am too young, I encourage every person of voting age to cast their ballot come November. If you are registered with a party, be sure to vote in their primary on August 2nd as well!

Go out and vote, not just for yourself, but for those in the past who fought for our rights, and those in the future whose rights you are helping to ensure.

Caleb Rasor

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

