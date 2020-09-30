Letter: Vote!

Registered to vote? The deadline is October 3 online, by mail, or in person. There is a clear choice and the future of our nation hangs in the balance. It is especially important that Christians and people of faith vote their values.
Recently hatred and disruptions have began to destroy our country. Some people say, "Change the order of things! Get rid of the Constitution! It is archaic!" But is guarantees our freedom; even to those who disagree!
There is no other country like America: a beacon of freedom and hope for millions. Thousands of soldiers have fought and died to preserve our freedom. Sure, our nation has made mistakes and there are flaws but as citizens work together without hatred and rebellion those issues can be resolved. It will take time.
In some countries disagreement with the government results in prison or death.
Vote to preserve freedom!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
