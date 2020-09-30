 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote!
View Comments

Letter: Vote!

Registered to vote? The deadline is October 3 online, by mail, or in person. There is a clear choice and the future of our nation hangs in the balance. It is especially important that Christians and people of faith vote their values.

Recently hatred and disruptions have began to destroy our country. Some people say, "Change the order of things! Get rid of the Constitution! It is archaic!" But is guarantees our freedom; even to those who disagree!

There is no other country like America: a beacon of freedom and hope for millions. Thousands of soldiers have fought and died to preserve our freedom. Sure, our nation has made mistakes and there are flaws but as citizens work together without hatred and rebellion those issues can be resolved. It will take time.

In some countries disagreement with the government results in prison or death.

Vote to preserve freedom!

Rebecca Fuchser

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News