Letter: Vote

To all independent voters and others looking for reasons to support certain candidates. If all the evidence from the January 6 Committee hasn't swayed you, maybe a total jerk supporting republicans and casting aspersions about Democrats in D.C., attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer will get your attention. All those republicans who have continued the Big Lie, led legislation to hinder voting in state elections, and helped to remove rights while using religious backing, need to be voted against next Tuesday. All this non-leadership from that party now leads to violence, not just Capital police but citizens trying to aid in democracy.Remember when Gabby Giffords was advertised inside a gun target and what happened. Republicans continue this violence against America and need to be removed from office. Vote for the Democratic candidates. Make AZ and America a place for people and peace.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

