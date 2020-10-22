 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter Access is Environmental Justice
Voting is a basic right and we need to make sure everyone – no matter who they are or where they live – can take part.

Unfortunately Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are often left out of the big "Get out the Vote" engagement pushes. That needs to change.

Native American households are 19 times as likely as white households to lack indoor plumbing. Native women are 10 times more likely to experience assault and violence. Many times where these statistics are higher directly relates to where there is mining, fracking, and other extractive industry that not only pollutes, threatens species, but puts lives at risk.

These frontline communities need to be assured the ability and access to participate in our elections. They have so much at stake. Access to voting is an important part of environmental justice.

Brytnee Laurette

Downtown

